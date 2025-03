Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The depreciation of the rupiah has put health sector issuers, including PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (KLBF) and PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk. (PRDA), on alert, as both still depend on imports for their operations.

Given their significant reliance on imported materials, KLBF and PRDA must carefully strategize to navigate the impact of the weakening rupiah against the US dollar.