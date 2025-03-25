Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Foto udara Tol Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan (Cisumdawu) area simpang susun (interchange) di kawasan Cimalaka, Kabupaten Sumedang, Rabu (28/6). Pemerintah menargetkan jalan tol Cisumdawu dapat beroperasi penuh pada awal Juli 2023. Ujung tol yang terletak di Dawuan, Majalengka, ini nantinya juga menjadi akses menuju Bandara Kertajati yang merupakan salah satu Proyek Strategis Nasional (PSN) yang telah selesai dibangun. Bisnis/Rachman

Prabowo’s Development Plan Excludes Jokowi’s Toll Roads, Official Assures Resumption

A government official assures Jokowi’s infrastructure projects will continue even though they were not included in Prabowo’s national development plan.

Alifian Asmaaysi
Alifian Asmaaysi
Selasa, 25 Maret 2025 | 16:25
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2025–2029, stipulated in Presidential Regulation No. 12/2025 signed by President Prabowo Subianto on February 10, has raised some questions about former President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) flagship infrastructure projects as they were not included in the plan.

These include toll road constructions classified as national strategic project (PSN) under Jokowi. Despite their exclusion from the RPJMN, Miftachul Munir, head of the Public Works Ministry’s Toll Road Authority, assures these toll road constructions retain their PSN status under Prabowo.

