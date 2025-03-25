Prabowo’s Development Plan Excludes Jokowi’s Toll Roads, Official Assures Resumption

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2025–2029, stipulated in Presidential Regulation No. 12/2025 signed by President Prabowo Subianto on February 10, has raised some questions about former President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) flagship infrastructure projects as they were not included in the plan.

These include toll road constructions classified as national strategic project (PSN) under Jokowi. Despite their exclusion from the RPJMN, Miftachul Munir, head of the Public Works Ministry’s Toll Road Authority, assures these toll road constructions retain their PSN status under Prabowo.