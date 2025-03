Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Consumer company PT Mayora Indah (MYOR) is poised to be among the companies to see a tailwind after the Financial Services Authority (OJK) relaxed rules on share buyback that allows repurchase without shareholders’ approval.

Apart from having an attractive price-to-earnings ratio (PER), MYOR is also in a net cash position, making it well-positioned to take advantage of buyback.