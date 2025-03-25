Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Papan nama JP Morgan Chase & Co. di atas gedung CapitaSpring di kawasan pusat bisnis di Singapura, Sabtu (17/2/2024). Bloomberg/SeongJoon Cho.

JPMorgan Shuffles Holdings in Danantara-Managed Banks BBRI, BMRI, and BBNI

JPMorgan shuffled its holdings in state-owned banks that have fallen under Danantara’s wings, which have affected capital market movements.

Dionisio Damara Tonce,Duwi Setiya Ariyanti
Dionisio Damara Tonce & Duwi Setiya Ariyanti - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 25 Maret 2025 | 17:15
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Two of the four state-owned banks under the umbrella of Danantara, namely PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI/BBRI) and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI/BBNI), saw their stocks correcting to IDR 3,610 (–2.43%) and IDR 3,720 (–1.33%) on Monday (24/3), respectively, after American finance giant JPMorgan Chase & Co reduced its stake in both banks. Notably, JP Morgan’s sell action occurred on the same day that Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund announced its managing and advisory board members.

According to Bloomberg, JPMorgan sold a total of 133.88 million BRI shares on Monday, reducing its holdings down to 1.82 billion shares at an average price of IDR 2,844.19 per share. Likewise, the company also sold 10.93 million BNI shares, slashing its holdings to 65.21 million at IDR 4,835.77 on average.

