Textile Associations Say Incentives Are Not Enough to Solve Industry’s Woes

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Textile and textile product (TPT) industry players believe that new credit scheme for labor-intensive industries, which includes a 5% interest subsidy, will not be able to boost the industry’s performance unless it is accompanied by a solid action against illegal imports through law enforcement.

Redma Gita Wirawasta, chairman of Indonesian Filament Yarn Producers Association (APSyFI), said TPT industry players are eagerly awaiting the government’s serious and on-target implementation of the new scheme.