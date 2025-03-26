Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Seorang pekerja menyetrika kain di pabrik PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (SRIL) atau Sritex di Solo, Jawa Tengah, 27 September 2019./Bloomberg-Dimas Ardian

Textile Associations Say Incentives Are Not Enough to Solve Industry’s Woes

Problems continue to plague the textile industry as the various incentives rolled out by the government have yet to yield results.

Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 26 Maret 2025 | 12:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Textile and textile product (TPT) industry players believe that new credit scheme for labor-intensive industries, which includes a 5% interest subsidy, will not be able to boost the industry’s performance unless it is accompanied by a solid action against illegal imports through law enforcement.

Redma Gita Wirawasta, chairman of Indonesian Filament Yarn Producers Association (APSyFI), said TPT industry players are eagerly awaiting the government’s serious and on-target implementation of the new scheme.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Aksi Broker Boy Thohir Trimegah (TRIM) di Saham Emiten Migas Grup Bakrie (ENRG)
Emiten
18 menit yang lalu

Aksi Broker Boy Thohir Trimegah (TRIM) di Saham Emiten Migas Grup Bakrie (ENRG)

Textile Associations Say Incentives Are Not Enough to Solve Industry’s Woes
English Version
48 menit yang lalu

Textile Associations Say Incentives Are Not Enough to Solve Industry’s Woes

Jejak Politisi di Komisaris Bank BUMN, Terima Miliaran dari BBRI dan BMRI
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Jejak Politisi di Komisaris Bank BUMN, Terima Miliaran dari BBRI dan BMRI

Asean Mulai Terpapar Efek Perang Dagang, Negara Mana Paling Rentan?
Bisnis
1 jam yang lalu

Asean Mulai Terpapar Efek Perang Dagang, Negara Mana Paling Rentan?

Beda Strategi Indonesia dan China Menghadapi Ancaman Perang Dagang AS
Bisnis
2 jam yang lalu

Beda Strategi Indonesia dan China Menghadapi Ancaman Perang Dagang AS

Berita Premium Lainnya