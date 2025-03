Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The rupiah's depreciation against the US dollar, nearing levels last seen during the 1998 monetary crisis, has raised concerns over Indonesia's macroeconomic stability and trade balance.

The currency weakened by 0.27% to 16,611 per US dollar in Wednesday's trading (25/3), after briefly touching IDR 16,650 per US dollar. This level matched the record low from 17 June 1998. However, the rupiah rebounded later in the day, strengthening towards the close.