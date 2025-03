Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As of March 20, Indonesia Central Securities Depository (KSEI) reports PT Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA) purchasing additional shares in real estate developer PT Surya Semesta Internusa (SSIA) that brought the former’s total holding up to 250 million shares equivalent to a 5.33% stake.

However, despite opening up opportunity for collaboration between the two companies, TPIA’s holding of SSIA shares is purportedly a temporary affair.