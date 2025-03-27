New Chapter in XLSmart Merger

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of PT XL Axiata Tbk. (EXCL) has approved the company's merger with PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk. (FREN), resulting in the establishment of PT XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera Tbk. XLSmart's management emphasized that integration will be the primary focus before providing performance guidance.

Director and CFO Antony Susilo stated that the leadership team is currently prioritizing the integration process across operational, system, and employee levels.