Karyawan melayani pelanggan di gerai PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk. (FREN) di Jakarta, Senin (18/12/2023)/JIBI/Bisnis/Fanny Kusumawardhani

New Chapter in XLSmart Merger

The merger between EXCL and FREN has entered its final stage following the approval of EXCL's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS).

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 27 Maret 2025 | 14:37
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of PT XL Axiata Tbk. (EXCL) has approved the company's merger with PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk. (FREN), resulting in the establishment of PT XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera Tbk. XLSmart's management emphasized that integration will be the primary focus before providing performance guidance.

Director and CFO Antony Susilo stated that the leadership team is currently prioritizing the integration process across operational, system, and employee levels.

