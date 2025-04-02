Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Mobil listrik performa Hyundai Ioniq 5 N resmi dijual dengan Harga Rp1,3 miliar.

Leading Automakers to Hold Ground in HEV Market Against Chinese Competitors

Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai remain unfazed with their Chinese competitors closing in Indonesia' hybrid market.

Rizqi Rajendra
Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 2 April 2025 | 19:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — As Chinese electric car brands continue to flood the Indonesian market and aggressively tapping into the hybrid electric (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) segments, long-established brands like Japan-based Toyota and Suzuki, as well as South Korean automaker Hyundai—all of whom have long dominated the hybrid market—remain unfazed with their Chinese competitors closing in.

Bisnis notes that Chinese automakers Chery, Jaecoo, GWM, and Aion have made maneuvers to strengthen their foothold in Indonesia’s hybrid car market. For instance, PT Chery Sales Indonesia (CSI) has unveiled plans for local assembly of the Chery Tiggo 8 PHEV variant, also known as the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH).

