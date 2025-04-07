Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Employees work at the Adira Finance branch office in Jakarta. Adira Finance and WOMF will distribute FY2024 dividends in April 2025, signaling resilience amid economic challenges in the sector. /Business-Arief Hermawan P

Multifinance Companies to Distribute Dividends, ADMF, WOMF Lead the Way

Adira Finance and WOMF will distribute FY2024 dividends in April 2025, signaling resilience amid economic challenges in the sector.

Pernita Hestin Untari
Pernita Hestin Untari - Bisnis.com
Senin, 7 April 2025 | 19:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several multifinance companies are about to pay their dividends for FY2024, potentially sweetening the pill of the industry’s current challenges presented by a lackluster economy.

One such company is PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance (ADMF), which will be paying around 50% of its net profit in 2024 as dividends to a total of IDR 703 billion (IDR 703 per share), as per the decision was made during an annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMS) held on March 25, 2024, with the payment to be made in the following month on April 25, 2025.

