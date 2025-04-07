Multifinance Companies to Distribute Dividends, ADMF, WOMF Lead the Way

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several multifinance companies are about to pay their dividends for FY2024, potentially sweetening the pill of the industry’s current challenges presented by a lackluster economy.

One such company is PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance (ADMF), which will be paying around 50% of its net profit in 2024 as dividends to a total of IDR 703 billion (IDR 703 per share), as per the decision was made during an annual general meeting of shareholders (AGMS) held on March 25, 2024, with the payment to be made in the following month on April 25, 2025.