Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Pengunjung berbelanja di salah satu pusat perbelanjaan di Kabupaten Bogor, Jawa Barat, Sabtu (1/3/2025). (JIBI/Bisnis/Abdurachman)

Department Stores Post Solid Performance Amid Purchasing Power Slump

Department stores such as LPPF and RALS posted an increase in financial performance throughout last year amid purchasing power slump in Indonesia.

Erta Darwati
Erta Darwati - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 9 April 2025 | 07:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Department stores such as PT Matahari Department Store (LPPF) and PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa (RALS) posted an increase in financial performance throughout last year amid purchasing power slump in Indonesia.

Earnings reports show an increase in FY2024 profits for both companies, with Matahari posting markedly higher figures in profit and revenue than Ramayana. In detail, Matahari booked net profit of IDR 827.6 billion, up 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) from the previous year’s IDR 675.3 billion.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Department Stores Post Solid Performance Amid Purchasing Power Slump
English Version
50 menit yang lalu

Department Stores Post Solid Performance Amid Purchasing Power Slump

Deretan Emiten yang Dihantui Efek Pelemahan Rupiah
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Deretan Emiten yang Dihantui Efek Pelemahan Rupiah

Prospek Gelap Rupiah Setelah Terpukul Tarif Impor Trump
Bisnis
1 jam yang lalu

Prospek Gelap Rupiah Setelah Terpukul Tarif Impor Trump

Murdaya Poo, Property Tycoon Behind PIM and JIExpo
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Murdaya Poo, Property Tycoon Behind PIM and JIExpo

Hitung Cuan Dividen Investor Ritel di BBNI dan BBCA: Antara Crazy Rich Sidoarjo dan Anthoni Salim
Investasi
9 jam yang lalu

Hitung Cuan Dividen Investor Ritel di BBNI dan BBCA: Antara Crazy Rich Sidoarjo dan Anthoni Salim

Berita Premium Lainnya