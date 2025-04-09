Gold, Copper Exempted from Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs on Indonesia

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto revealed that Indonesia’s gold and copper commodities would not be subject to the 32% reciprocal import tariff slammed by the US, relieving gold and copper producers such as PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) and PT Amman Mineral Internasional (AMMN) from the added burden.

Freeport reportedly produced 439 million pounds of copper and 451,000 ounces of gold from January to September 2024. Meanwhile, Amman Mineral realized gold production of 802,749 ounces throughout last year. For 2025, the company anticipates producing 430,000 dry tons of concentrate, projected to contain 228 million pounds of copper and 90,000 ounces of gold.