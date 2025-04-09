Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Pekerja menyelesaikan pembangunan proyek Smelter PT Freeport Indonesia di kawasan Java Integrated and Industrial Port Estate (JIIPE), Manyar, Gresik, Jawa Timur, Jumat (7/7/2023)/Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Gold, Copper Exempted from Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs on Indonesia

Indonesia’s gold and copper commodities would not be subject to the 32% reciprocal import tariff slammed by the US President Donald Trump

Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 9 April 2025 | 17:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto revealed that Indonesia’s gold and copper commodities would not be subject to the 32% reciprocal import tariff slammed by the US, relieving gold and copper producers such as PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) and PT Amman Mineral Internasional (AMMN) from the added burden.

Freeport reportedly produced 439 million pounds of copper and 451,000 ounces of gold from January to September 2024. Meanwhile, Amman Mineral realized gold production of 802,749 ounces throughout last year. For 2025, the company anticipates producing 430,000 dry tons of concentrate, projected to contain 228 million pounds of copper and 90,000 ounces of gold.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

BlackRock Cs Tancap Gas Belanja Saham Antam (ANTM) Usai Lebaran
Emiten
8 menit yang lalu

BlackRock Cs Tancap Gas Belanja Saham Antam (ANTM) Usai Lebaran

Gold, Copper Exempted from Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs on Indonesia
English Version
27 menit yang lalu

Gold, Copper Exempted from Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs on Indonesia

Rupiah Nears 17.000, How Indonesian Banks Like Mandiri, BNI, and BCA Are Responding
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Rupiah Nears 17.000, How Indonesian Banks Like Mandiri, BNI, and BCA Are Responding

Bisikan Anyar JP Morgan untuk Saham MAPI & MAPA
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Bisikan Anyar JP Morgan untuk Saham MAPI & MAPA

Issuers Under Pressure as Rupiah Weakens
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Issuers Under Pressure as Rupiah Weakens

Berita Premium Lainnya