Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several stock sectors are seen to retain positive prospects despite the recent downturn in the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) over the past two days following the Eid holiday.

On Wednesday (9/4/2025), the IHSG ended 0.47 percent lower at 5,967, after moving within the 5,949–6,092 range throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at IDR 10,205 trillion.