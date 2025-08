Major investors accumulate GOTO shares ahead of H1 results, with analysts optimistic and regulatory tailwinds supporting ride-hailing growth.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several major investors were observed increasing their holdings in PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO) ahead of the company’s first-half earnings on August 13.

According to Bloomberg, the institutional investors recently buying GOTO shares include Nomura Holdings Inc., Credit Agricole Group, and Franklin Resources Inc.