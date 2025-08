CTRA records 20% profit growth in H1 2025, supported by VAT incentives, property sales, and broad project diversification.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Property developer PT Ciputra Development (CTRA) posted improved earnings in the first half despite weak consumer purchasing power and high interest rate, driven by the government’s value-added tax (VAT) waiver on property purchases.

CTRA booked a net profit of IDR 1.23 trillion as of June 2025, a 20.01% year-on-year (YoY) increase from IDR 1.02 trillion. Operating revenue was up 16.76% YoY to IDR 5.88 trillion from IDR 5.03 trillion.