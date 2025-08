The coal price slump is expected to present a sizeable headwind for PT Bukit Asam (PTBA) amid its efforts to rebound in the second half.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The coal price slump is expected to present a sizeable headwind for PT Bukit Asam (PTBA) amid its efforts to rebound in the second half, which could prompt brokerages to downgrade their PTBA ratings.

“We expect a major negative revision because we believe coal prices will remain in the current range amid loose supply-demand,” JP Morgan analyst Arnanto Januri wrote last Thursday (31/7/2025).