JP Morgan sold nearly 15 million BMRI shares the same day (4/8) as Bank Mandiri’s EGMS, which saw changes in the bank’s leadership.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Finance giant JP Morgan sold 14.97 million PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI) shares on Monday (4/8), the same day the bank held its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGMS). This followed a previous transaction on August 1, when J.P. Morgan sold 48,800 BMRI shares, reducing its holdings from 675.18 million shares to 675.13 million.

According to Bloomberg, J.P. Morgan now holds 660.16 million shares and currently stands as the ninth-largest shareholder of Bank Mandiri.