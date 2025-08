Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — In a contrasting view with most other brokerages, US finance giant JP Morgan maintains its neutral rating on the stock of Indonesia’s largest bank PT Bank Central Asia (BBCA) despite the bank posting growth amid industry headwinds.

Bloomberg data per Tuesday (5/8/2025) shows 34 out of 37 brokerages bullish on BBCA with only three neutral. The average price target stands at IDR 10,991, implying a 30.5% upside from BBCA’s last close of IDR 8,425.