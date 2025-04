Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—Global investment giants such as Vanguard, BlackRock, and JP Morgan have increased their holdings in Indonesian banking stocks—namely BBRI, BBCA, and BMRI—riding the wave of a market rally sparked by the delay in Trump tariffs.

The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) opened at 6,270.61 on Thursday (10/4) and climbed sharply during the session, closing 262.09 points higher—or up 4.39 percent—at 6,230.08.