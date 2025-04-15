Indonesia Builds Hydrogen Car Ecosystem, Toyota and SOEs Lead the Charge

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The growing popularity of electric vehicles in Indonesia continues to be led by battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), with plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and hydrogen-powered models still trailing significantly behind.

Hydrogen vehicles, also known as fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), represent one of the four main types of electric cars alongside BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs. Unlike conventional fuels or batteries, FCEVs generate electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen within fuel cells to power the vehicle.