Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) atau stasiun pengisian kendaraan hidrogen pertama di Indonesia hasil inovasi dan terobosan dari PLN IP yang merupakan upaya dan inovasi lanjutan PLN dalam pembangunan ekosistem hidrogen secara end to end di Indonesia. /Istimewa

Indonesia Builds Hydrogen Car Ecosystem, Toyota and SOEs Lead the Charge

Indonesia accelerates hydrogen car infrastructure, led by Toyota, PLN, and Pertamina, with market entry expected around 2030.

Rizqi Rajendra, Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah
Selasa, 15 April 2025 | 14:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The growing popularity of electric vehicles in Indonesia continues to be led by battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), with plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and hydrogen-powered models still trailing significantly behind.

Hydrogen vehicles, also known as fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), represent one of the four main types of electric cars alongside BEVs, PHEVs, and HEVs. Unlike conventional fuels or batteries, FCEVs generate electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen within fuel cells to power the vehicle.

