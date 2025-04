Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Retail issuers within the MAP Group posted disappointing financial results throughout 2024, with PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk. (MAPI) experiencing a decline in profit, while its subsidiary reported a loss for the year.

According to the financial report, both MAPI and PT MAP Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk. (MAPA) saw a drop in profits, while PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa Tbk. (MAPB) recorded a loss for the entire year.