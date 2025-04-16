Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Investor mengamati pergerakan harga saham di Jakarta, Kamis (2/5/2024). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

IDX to Delist 10 Companies in 2025, Including HITS and MYRX

Ten companies are set to be delisted from IDX in 2025; HITS plans voluntary delisting after strategic business shift.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan,Erta Darwati
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan & Erta Darwati - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 16 April 2025 | 19:41
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A total of ten listed companies have been scheduled for delisting in 2025. Among these, only two companies—PT Panasia Indo Resources Tbk. (HDTX) and PT Jakarta Kyoei Steel Works Tbk. (JKSW)—have submitted share buyback plans, according to a statement from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).

IDX Director of Corporate Assessment I Gede Nyoman Yetna urged the remaining eight companies to consider implementing buybacks. IDX plans to meet with issuers facing potential forced delisting to discuss possible solutions.

