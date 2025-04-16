IDX to Delist 10 Companies in 2025, Including HITS and MYRX

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A total of ten listed companies have been scheduled for delisting in 2025. Among these, only two companies—PT Panasia Indo Resources Tbk. (HDTX) and PT Jakarta Kyoei Steel Works Tbk. (JKSW)—have submitted share buyback plans, according to a statement from the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).

IDX Director of Corporate Assessment I Gede Nyoman Yetna urged the remaining eight companies to consider implementing buybacks. IDX plans to meet with issuers facing potential forced delisting to discuss possible solutions.