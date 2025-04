Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Unilever Indonesia closed at IDR 1,330 on Tuesday (15/4), up 15.15% over the past week but still down 29.44% year-to-date (YTD) following a drop in revenue and profit in 2024.

According to data from Bloomberg on April 26, there was a massive sell-off in February 2025 by investment giant BlackRock Inc., whose holding went from 237.24 million shares to 13.68 million shares. In contrast, however, several other big names are buying UNVR shares instead.