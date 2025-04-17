Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pekerja beraktivitas di depan logo PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk. (TPIA) di Cilegon, Banten./Bisnis-Eusebio Chrysnamurti

BlackRock and Global Funds Deepen Stakes in Prajogo Pangestu’s TPIA

Major investors are currently adopting a wait-and-see approach or reducing their holdings in TPIA shares, while others continue to purchase at elevated levels.

Asteria Desi Kartika Sari, Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Asteria Desi Kartika Sari & Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Kamis, 17 April 2025 | 20:56
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA– The shares of PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk. (TPIA), owned by conglomerate Prajogo Pangestu, have shown strong movement in the past week. TPIA shares closed at IDR 7,500 per share on Wednesday (16/4/2025), marking an 11.52% increase in just one week.

 However, over the past six months, TPIA shares have faced a correction of 16.20%. Despite this, the stock has surged by 56.58% YoY. As a result, major investment firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and HSBC Holding have taken various actions in the last month or at the start of Q2 2025.

