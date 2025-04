Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign investors are exiting the Indonesian stock market, with their net sell reaching IDR 13.69 trillion for the week of 14-17 April 2025, marking the highest net sell for a one-week period this year.

With this net sell, foreign investors have accumulated a total net sell of IDR 49.55 trillion throughout 2025. This represents one of the largest foreign net sell amounts in the history of the Indonesian stock market.