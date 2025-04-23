Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Kegiatan operasional di Terminal LNG Benoa, SPMT Branch Benoa yang memiliki fungsi vital dalam penyediaan energi listrik Pulau Bali./Bisnis

Indonesia Mulls Quadrupling Oil and Gas Imports from US Amid Tariff Talks

The government plans to hike oil and gas imports from the US to $10 billion, or nearly a fourfold increase from last year’s import value.

Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak & Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 23 April 2025 | 17:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government is weighing an increase in oil and gas imports from the United States by up to four times last year’s amount in a bid to equalize the trade balance between the two countries, as part of negotiations regarding tariff concerns.

The US has not traditionally been a major oil and gas supplier for Indonesia, with most energy commodities typically imported from Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. While Statistics Indonesia (BPS) data show that oil imports from the US have significantly multiplied over the past decade, its total value remains under $10 billion.

