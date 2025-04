Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Automotive component company PT Dharma Polimetal Tbk. (DRMA), part of conglomerate TP Rachmat's Triputra Group continues to take strategic steps to diversify its business, including venturing into non-automotive sectors.

This diversification aligns with the current slowdown in the national automotive industry, as vehicle sales—particularly cars—have shown lackluster performance since the start of the year.