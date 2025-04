Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite an overall bullish trend of retailers in 2024, current economic challenges now see analysts advising a more prudent approach on building a portfolio in the retail sector.

Of 16 retail companies whose earnings reports were reviewed by Bisnis, 12 showed revenue growth. However, only eight saw profit growth while four declined. Two others reduced their losses, one swung from loss to profit, and one swung from profit to loss.