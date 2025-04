Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several newly listed issuers on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 2025 have seen sharp gains in their share prices, despite ongoing global market uncertainties and trade war tensions.

According to IDX data, 13 companies have completed initial public offerings (IPOs) so far this year. The most recent additions to the exchange include PT Fore Kopi Indonesia Tbk. (FORE) and PT Medela Potentia Tbk. (MDLA).