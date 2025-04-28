Bisnis Indonesia Premium
World Bank and IMF Slash Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7%

The government is sticking to its 5.2% economic growth target despite the World Bank, IMF, and Bank Indonesia’s downward revision in forecast to short of 5%.

Annasa Rizki Kamalina, Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak, Wibi Pangestu Pratama
Senin, 28 April 2025 | 19:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA —The World Bank, IMF, and Bank Indonesia have all made a downward revision to Indonesia’s economic growth projection to south of 5% in 2025, despite Indonesia having achieved a consistent 5% growth over the past years which reflects a stable albeit plateauing economy.

The World Bank, in its latest Macro Poverty Outlook report released in April 2025, cut its 2025 growth forecast for Indonesia to 4.7% and an average of 4.8% for 2025–2027. Earlier this year, the World Bank had still projected Indonesia’s growth at 5.1% for 2025 and 2026.

