World Bank and IMF Slash Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7%

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA —The World Bank, IMF, and Bank Indonesia have all made a downward revision to Indonesia’s economic growth projection to south of 5% in 2025, despite Indonesia having achieved a consistent 5% growth over the past years which reflects a stable albeit plateauing economy.

The World Bank, in its latest Macro Poverty Outlook report released in April 2025, cut its 2025 growth forecast for Indonesia to 4.7% and an average of 4.8% for 2025–2027. Earlier this year, the World Bank had still projected Indonesia’s growth at 5.1% for 2025 and 2026.