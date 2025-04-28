Govt to Roll Out New SR022 Sukuk Into Volatile Market

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Finance Ministry’s Finance Risk Management Directorate General (DJPPR) will be offering its third retail government securities (SBN) in 2025 in the form of retail sukuk (SR) series SR022 starting from May 16 to June 18.

According to Suhindarto, head of economic research at credit rating agency Pefindo, the coupon rate for SR022 is projected to be in the range of 6.5–6.8%, depending on prevailing market yields and tenors. The three and five-year tenor, for example, are 6.625% and 6.694% respectively as of April 23, 2025.