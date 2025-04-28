Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Ilustrasi SR022. Nasabah membeli Sukuk Tabungan Seri ST007 melalui website BNI Syariah di Jakarta. Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Govt to Roll Out New SR022 Sukuk Into Volatile Market

The SR022 retail sukuk will be on offer starting May 16. Analysts expect high yields and high sales target due to trade tensions and budget deficits.

Erta Darwati
Erta Darwati - Bisnis.com
Senin, 28 April 2025 | 20:40
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Finance Ministry’s Finance Risk Management Directorate General (DJPPR) will be offering its third retail government securities (SBN) in 2025 in the form of retail sukuk (SR) series SR022 starting from May 16 to June 18.

According to Suhindarto, head of economic research at credit rating agency Pefindo, the coupon rate for SR022 is projected to be in the range of 6.5–6.8%, depending on prevailing market yields and tenors. The three and five-year tenor, for example, are 6.625% and 6.694% respectively as of April 23, 2025.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Di Balik Right Issue Emiten Grup Djarum (TOWR) dan WIFI yang Terafiliasi Hashim
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Di Balik Right Issue Emiten Grup Djarum (TOWR) dan WIFI yang Terafiliasi Hashim

Govt to Roll Out New SR022 Sukuk Into Volatile Market
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Govt to Roll Out New SR022 Sukuk Into Volatile Market

Bocoran JP Morgan soal Buyback Emiten Semen SMGR & INTP
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Bocoran JP Morgan soal Buyback Emiten Semen SMGR & INTP

More Opportunities in Unilever Indonesia (UNVR)
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

More Opportunities in Unilever Indonesia (UNVR)

World Bank and IMF Slash Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7%
English Version
3 jam yang lalu

World Bank and IMF Slash Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7%

Berita Premium Lainnya