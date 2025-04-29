IDX Composite Poised to Resume Rally as Investors Await Earnings Season

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The IDX Composite (IHSG) could continue strengthening this week as listed companies are nearing the deadline to release their Q1 earnings report, which analysts believe will generate an overall positive response from the market.

The IDX Composite previously gained 0.99% to 6,678.91 at the end of last week on Friday (25/4) and by 3.74% over the week. This momentum is likely to continue by today’s close (28/4) as investors expect favorable financial results from listed companies.