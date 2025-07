Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Brokerages have updated ratings for stocks of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia or BRI (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (BMRI), and PT Bank Central Asia or BCA (BBCA) as banks start the second half in a downward trend.

All three banks’ stocks are still in the red year-to-date (YtD) as of Wednesday’s close, with two also correcting through the day’s trade while one saw daily gain. Specifically, BBRI dipped 0.54% to IDR 3,680, down from IDR 3,750 at the end of May and -12.59% YtD so far.