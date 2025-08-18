star

5.4% Economic Growth Target to Stimulate Consumer Sector, Economists Say

5.4% Economic Growth Target to Stimulate Consumer Sector, Economists Say

The government is targeting economic growth of 5.4% by 2026 to support the consumer sector.

I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Senin, 18 Agustus 2025 | 18:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government has greenlit 2026 macroeconomic assumptions with an economic growth target of 5.4%. Economists note that this optimistic projection could present a tailwind for the consumer goods industry, given that public purchasing power recovers.

Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) data per August 15 shows the consumer stock indices, Consumer Non-Cyclicalsand Consumer Cyclicals, weakened by 3.49% 3.91% year-to-date (YtD), respectively. The indices’ slip contrasts the uptrend of the main index or IDX Composite (IHSG), which so far has gained 11.56% YtD.

