From Newcomer to Global: RATU’s Outlook Following Entry Into MSCI

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The rapid entry of oil and gas company PT Raharja Energi Cepu (RATU) into the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Small Cap Index, to take effect starting August 27, marks a special milestone for the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).

RATU held its IPO on January 8, and together with PT Adaro Andalan Indonesia (AADI) which had its own IPO in December 2024, RATU represents one of the few companies making such prestige despite being listed on the IDX for less than a year.