BlackRock and other major investors are reportedly going on an MBMA stock-buying spree.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, has continued to raise its stake in PT Merdeka Battery Materials Tbk. (MBMA).

Since initiating its position in April 2025, the firm has consistently increased its holdings in the battery materials issuer—a joint venture between Garibaldi ‘Boy’ Thohir and the Saratoga Group.