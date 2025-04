Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—The government aims for Danantara’s assets under management to reach the $1 trillion mark (IDR 16,915.15 trillion), which would place Danantara among the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds (SWFs).

“Soon, Danantara's wealth may surpass $1 trillion, and if managed properly, it could generate substantial funds to advance our nation,” said President Prabowo Subianto in a town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center, on Monday (28/4/2025).