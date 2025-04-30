Major Investment Firm Snaps Up PTRO Shares Ahead of Price Surge

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — On Monday’s (28/4) first trading session, PT Petrosea Tbk. (PTRO) surged 18.78% to IDR 2,910, bringing the stock’s year-to-date to +6.01% following a big purchase by American investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors LP.

Dimensional first entered PTRO’s shareholder list in December 2024 with a holding of 11.2 million shares. The firm then started selling off its stake in the company throughout Q1 2025, ending with 8.92 million shares by the end of March, only to then break from pattern with a purchase in April.