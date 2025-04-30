Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Karyawati menghitung dolar di salah satu money changer di Jakarta, Kamis (9/1/2025). (Bisnis/Abdurachman)

Major Investment Firm Snaps Up PTRO Shares Ahead of Price Surge

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reversed course on Petrosea’s stock. Experts project it will punch above IDR 5,000 within a year.

M. Nurhadi Pratomo,Ana Noviani
M. Nurhadi Pratomo & Ana Noviani - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 30 April 2025 | 18:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — On Monday’s (28/4) first trading session, PT Petrosea Tbk. (PTRO)  surged 18.78% to IDR 2,910, bringing the stock’s year-to-date to +6.01% following a big purchase by American investment firm Dimensional Fund Advisors LP.

Dimensional first entered PTRO’s shareholder list in December 2024 with a holding of 11.2 million shares. The firm then started selling off its stake in the company throughout Q1 2025, ending with 8.92 million shares by the end of March, only to then break from pattern with a purchase in April.

