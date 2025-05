Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Indonesia’s four major lenders—BBRI, BMRI, BBNI, and BBCA—have released their financial results for Q1/2025. Which bank led the profit race in the year’s opening months?

According to its financial statement cited in the Harian Bisnis Indonesia on Wednesday (30/4/2025) at 07:56 a.m. WIB, state-owned PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BBRI) has reported its Q1 performance.