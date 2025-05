Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Recent stock recommendations and target prices for issuers linked to conglomerate Garibaldi 'Boy' Thohir—ADRO, AADI, and ADMR—following the release of their financial reports for Q1/2025.

PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk. (ADRO), PT Adaro Andalan Indonesia Tbk. (AADI), and PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia Tbk. (ADMR) have disclosed their financial performance for the period from January to March 2025.