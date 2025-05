Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Salim Group’s frontrunners, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur (INDF) and PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur (ICBP), are reaping the benefits of their previous expansion into Africa as sales in the region saw growth and contributed to the second-largest sales revenue after Indonesia.

INDF is the parent company of Indofood, selling a variety of products such as instant noodles, cooking oil, seasonings, and milk. ICBP, its subsidiary, is known for brands such as Indomie and Pop Mie.