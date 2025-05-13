Telkom (TLKM) Holds onto Optimism amid Challenges

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (TLKM) remains optimistic about achieving strong performance this year, despite facing challenges during Q1/2025. Several catalysts still hold potential for the company to drive performance throughout the remainder of the year.

In Q1/2025, Telkom's net profit decreased by 4.01% year-on-year (YoY), falling to IDR5.81 trillion from IDR6.5 trillion during the same period in the previous year. In Q1/2025, TLKM also reported a decline in revenue, which dropped by 2.11% YoY to IDR36.6 trillion. This is a decrease from the IDR37.42 trillion recorded during the same period in 2024.