Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — UNVR saw its stock close at IDR 1,780 on Friday last week (9/5/2025) reflecting a 30.88% increase over the past month but still down 3.00% year-to-date.

According to Bloomberg, one of the 29 firms covering UNVR, Binaartha Sekuritas, upgraded its rating for the company to a “Buy” with a target price (TP) of IDR 2,200.