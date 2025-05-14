Short-Term Euphoria in Indonesia’s Equity Market amid Loosening Trump's Move

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—The ceasefire in the trade war between the United States and China sparked a wave of optimism across global equity markets, though analysts warn the momentum remains shaky amid the unpredictable policy direction of US President Donald Trump. Investors are urged to proceed cautiously when adjusting their portfolios.

Following talks in Switzerland, the US agreed to reduce import tariffs from 145 percent to 30 percent, while China lowered its tariffs from 125 percent to 10 percent. The temporary tariff cuts will be in effect for 90 days starting Wednesday (14/5/2025), allowing both economic powerhouses time to work toward a lasting agreement.