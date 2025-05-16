Having Recorded a 12% Coupon, Calculating Annual Returns on SBN Retail SR022

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Having recorded a coupon of 12% per year, calculate the annual profit from purchasing retail SBN of the Sukuk Ritel (SR) type, series SR022. It is recorded that the maximum annual profit can reach hundreds of millions after tax deductions.

The Directorate General of Financing and Risk Management (DJPPR) of the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) of the Republic of Indonesia will offer SR series SR022 from 16 May 2025 to 18 June 2025. This SR022 offering is the third retail SBN issuance this year.