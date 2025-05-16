Bisnis Indonesia Premium
The JCI breached its psychological level of 7,040, rising 0.86% due to capital inflows in SOE banks, BBRI, BMRI, BBNI. (Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti)

BBRI, BMRI, BBNI Draw Investors' Interest

The JCI breached its psychological level of 7,040, rising 0.86% due to capital inflows in SOE banks.

Dionisio Damara Tonce,Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail,Rayful Mudassir
Dionisio Damara Tonce , Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail & Rayful Mudassir - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 16 Mei 2025 | 18:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Robust fundamentals of state-owned banks, BBRI, BMRI, BBNI, have drawn foreign investors following de-escalating the trade war between the United States and China. As a result, the domestic capital market is growing.

The trade war de-escalation is evidenced by the continued strengthening of the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG), which breached the psychological level of 7,040, rising 0.86% at the close on Thursday (15/5/2025)—despite still recording a year-to-date (YtD) decline of 0.56%.

