Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Department Store operators PT Matahari Department Store (LPPF) and PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa (RALS) posted strong financial results in Q1 after the two listed companies implemented efficiency measures and geared up for expansion last year.

Matahari recorded net revenue of IDR 2.39 trillion, a 21.46% jump compared to Q1/2024’s IDR 1.97 trillion. The revenue growth was driven by an increase in net consignment sales from IDR 0.81 trillion to IDR 1.05 trillion.