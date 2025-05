Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Two retail issuers, Indomaret (DNET) and Alfamart (AMRT), delivered robust profits in Q1/2025, even as several competitors faced setbacks.

According to its financial report, DNET booked a net profit of IDR 204.7 billion as of Q1/2025, soaring 185.6% year-on-year (YoY) from IDR 71.6 billion in the same period last year.