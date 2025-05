Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – State-owned banks—Mandiri (BMRI), BNI (BBNI), and BRI (BBRI)—are set to reap hundreds of billions of rupiah in dividends from PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk. (BSI/BRIS).

BSI has announced a dividend distribution totaling IDR 1.05 trillion, or IDR 22.78 per share.