Industrial Areas Growing Fairer

Indonesia's strong economic growth is driving optimism in the industrial estate sector, with increased land sales and investment in JIIPE and Jababeka.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s robust economic growth is injecting optimism into various sectors, including industrial estate, where several issuers expect stronger land sales by the end of 2025.

Data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) showed Q2 growth of 5.12 percent, beating market forecasts. Household consumption remained the biggest contributor, adding 2.64 percentage points, followed by Gross Fixed Capital Formation (PMTB) with a 2.06-point contribution, rising 6.99 percent. PMTB reflects investment in fixed assets such as buildings, machinery, equipment, and infrastructure.